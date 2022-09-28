Rajasthan Political Crisis: Seven Rebels Who Challenged Congress High Command

The ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan has no end in sight as of Wednesday, 28 September, with no clarity on who will hold the fort in the state if the incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contests for the post of the Congress president in the upcoming party elections.

It has been alleged that that the root cause of the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan was the demand of Ashok Gehlot’s resignation. Here is a list of leaders who may have incited a rebellion in the Rajasthan Congress.