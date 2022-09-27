No Action Against Gehlot, 3 Aides Pulled Up: Top Updates in Rajasthan Crisis
Three of CM Ashok Gehlot's aides were issued a show cause notice for the political turmoil in the state.
The elections for the grand old party’s top post have led to a political turmoil in Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot being considered as a frontrunner for the party president.
Over 90 MLAs had tendered their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi, late night on 25 September, Sunday, to protest against the likely decision to make Sachin Pilot the state's chief minister, if Ashok Gehlot were to resign from the post to fight the Congress presidential elections.
However, sources told The Quint on Monday, 26 September, that Gehlot is now out of the race. Meanwhile, AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge were in Rajasthan to assess the situation. They submitted their report to Sonia Gandhi.
Here are the top ten developments from the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan:
No action has been recommended against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by the observers, sources have told The Quint.
Congress served a show cause notice to Shanti Dhariwal, Dharmendra Rathod and Mahesh Joshi for what it claims is "an act of grave indiscipline" and has sought a response within 10 days.
AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge submitted their report on Rajasthan to Congress president Sonia Gandhi today.
A special meeting of Rajasthan’s ministers was held at Ashok Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur.
Sachin Pilot, the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, reached Delhi today.
Congress leaders Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal denied reports of them contesting for the party’s presidential elections.
Sachin Pilot is said to have told the Congress high command that Ashok Gehlot should not remain the CM of Rajasthan if he decides to contest the party presidential election, and that it is his responsibility to discipline MLAs, ANI reported.
Rajasthan minister and Gehlot loyalist, Shanti Dhariwal, said that the political turmoil was a "conspiracy" to remove Gehlot as the chief minister.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, who was summoned by the party in Delhi on Monday, said that he has no interest in the party president's post.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot is reportedly in constant touch with several MLAs, including those who are not his supporters, ANI reported, quoting sources.
