No Action Against Gehlot, 3 Aides Pulled Up: Top Updates in Rajasthan Crisis

The elections for the grand old party’s top post have led to a political turmoil in Rajasthan with Ashok Gehlot being considered as a frontrunner for the party president.

Over 90 MLAs had tendered their resignation to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, CP Joshi, late night on 25 September, Sunday, to protest against the likely decision to make Sachin Pilot the state's chief minister, if Ashok Gehlot were to resign from the post to fight the Congress presidential elections.

However, sources told The Quint on Monday, 26 September, that Gehlot is now out of the race. Meanwhile, AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge were in Rajasthan to assess the situation. They submitted their report to Sonia Gandhi.

Here are the top ten developments from the ongoing political turmoil in Rajasthan: