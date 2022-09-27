Stanch Gehlot Loyalist, Possible Rajasthan CM Face, Who's Shanti Kumar Dhariwal?

The culmination of the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan rests in the hands of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. However, no matter what decision she takes, the future of the state government is uncertain, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) watching silently on the wings with its 70 MLAs in the 200-member Assembly.

The pro-Ashok Gehlot camp, numbering around 90 legislators, has opposed the elevation of Sachin Pilot as the chief minister of Rajasthan, and resigned in protest against the Tonk MLA.

They have demanded that either Gehlot should be allowed to remain the CM or somebody from their camp should step up to the post if Gehlot contests the Congress presidential election in October.