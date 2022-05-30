Court Rejects ‘Apprehension of Fake Encounter’ Plea by Lawrence Bishnoi

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Monday, 30 May, filed a plea before the Patiala House court over "apprehension of fake encounter by Punjab Police and trial against him being compromised due to production warrants issued by judicial authorities of other states," news agency ANI reported.

The court refused to entertain the plea.

This comes a day after Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown gunmen near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday.