Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Four Arrested From Dehradun
The Uttarakhand and Punjab Special Task Force, on Monday, 30 May, arrested four people from Nayagaon area of Dehradun in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
On Sunday, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district.
According to NDTV, one of the suspects was hiding among pilgrims who were a part of the Hemkund Sahib yatra when the STF detained him. The suspects are being taken to Punjab now.
The Punjab STF received information that the accused were in Dehradun, after which they contacted the Uttarakhand STF. A blockade was imposed in the Nayagaon area from Monday afternoon.
The joint STF team arrested the accused while they were on the way to Hemkund Sahib from Shimla bypass road and took them to Nayagaon police station for questioning.
Background
Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by unknown gunmen near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, 29 May.
Punjab Police later claimed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and their associates were involved in the killing.
Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said that Moose Wala's killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.
Speaking to the media hours after Moose Wala's murder, Punjab DGP Bhawra said, "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang, has taken responsibility from Canada."
Meanwhile, Bishnoi and Brar claimed to have taken responsibility for Moose Wala's killing in two Facebook posts that were doing the rounds on Sunday.
About Moosewala
Sidhu Moose Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu on 17 June 1993 in Moose Wala village in Punjab's Mansa district, gained fame with the 2017 song So High and soon amassed a massive fan base. In 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which reached number 66 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Known for his gangster raps, Moose Wala was criticised for promoting gun culture and glorifying gangsters.
In December 2021, Moose Wala joined the Congress party and contested the Punjab Assembly elections from the Mansa constituency in 2022. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dr Vijay Singla by 63,323 votes.
