Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Four Arrested From Dehradun

The Uttarakhand and Punjab Special Task Force, on Monday, 30 May, arrested four people from Nayagaon area of Dehradun in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

On Sunday, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in a village in Punjab's Mansa district.

According to NDTV, one of the suspects was hiding among pilgrims who were a part of the Hemkund Sahib yatra when the STF detained him. The suspects are being taken to Punjab now.

The Punjab STF received information that the accused were in Dehradun, after which they contacted the Uttarakhand STF. A blockade was imposed in the Nayagaon area from Monday afternoon.