Day After Security Withdrawn, Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead

Moose Wala was a famous artist, associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He leapt to fame in 2017 with his track ‘So High’. In 2018, his debut album at its peak was ranking at 66 at the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. In 2020, he was named by The Guardian as among the ’50 new artists for 2020’.

More recently, he had contested the Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.