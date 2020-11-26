Farmer Protest Turns Violent as Police Uses Tear Gas Near Ambala

Angry farmers at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana), threw away police barricades into the river, pelted stones, and continued to protest as police stopped them from proceeding to Delhi. The police resorted to using tear gas and water cannon on the farmers.

NDTV has reported that Haryana has sealed borders with Punjab on Thursday and Friday, after receiving orders from CM Manohar Lal Khattar. As a preventive step, the Haryana government has sealed all its major entry points along the Punjab border and has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC to arrest anyone assembling for the protests.

Meanwhile, at the Singhu border, the Delhi Police stationed trucks filled with sand to stop the movement of tractors driven by farmers, police told news agency PTI.