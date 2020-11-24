Haryana Police Says Avoid Highways Ahead Of Farmers’ March

As farmers will be marching towards the national capital as part of 'Dilli Chalo' on 26 and 27 November, the Haryana Police on Tuesday issued travel guidelines asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi.

In order to ensure ‘’law and order’’, road blockages have been put in place on four major national highways leading to the national capital.

A call has been given by protesting farmers’ organisations to gather at Shambhu border in Ambala, Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani, Anaj Mandi at Gharaunda in Karnal, Tikri border in Jhajjar and Rajiv Gandhi Education City at Rai in Sonepat where blockades will be put up, Haryana Police said in a statement to NDTV.