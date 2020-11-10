Farm Laws: Centre to Meet Punjab Farmer Union Leaders on Friday

The farmers have been protesting by blocking roads and railway tracks against the contentious farm laws since early September, when they were passed in the Lok Sabha. Amarinder Singh, the chief minister of Punjab, has welcomed this development and urged the farmers to stand down.

Minister Sunder Sham Arora, in an interview with PTI, said that the railway blockade has resulted in “losses to the state economy worth Rs 22,000 crore” and “the railways have suffered an estimated Rs 1,200 crore loss.”

In October, Punjab was the first state to formally oppose the farm laws. In an attempt to reject the ordinances, the Punjab Assembly passed three bills, one to counter each law.