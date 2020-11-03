Punjab CM to Lead Dharna in Delhi After Prez Declines Meeting 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday, 3 November, announced that he will lead a 'dharna' of Congress MLAs at the Rajghat in the national capital on the morning of Wednesday, 4 November, after failing to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the newly enacted Farm Laws.

The CM will highlight the state's “power crisis and critical essential supplies” situation amid the Centre's alleged adamant refusal to allow movement of goods trains due to farmers' agitation.

Punjab CM had run out of coal, urea and DAP and other essential supplies due to Railways decision not to ply goods trains even after the farmers eased their blockade to allow such movement.