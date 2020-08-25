PCI Takes Cognisance of Attack on Caravan Journos, Seeks Report

The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged attack on three journalists from the media outlet, The Caravan, and has sought a report from the chief secretary, the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner of police in Delhi.

The three journalists from the magazine – Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh and another female journalist – were in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, one of the worst-hit areas during the Delhi riots, to report on a story related to the violence, when they were allegedly surrounded by a mob and physically assaulted on 11 August.

"PCI has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged attack by mob on three journalists, including a female reporter, from Caravan magazine who were reportedly beaten, and threatened in North East Delhi on 11 August 2020 while they were covering a news. A report has been called for from the chief secretary, the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner of police, Delhi [sic]," said a PCI statement dated 25 August.