PCI Takes Cognisance of Attack on Caravan Journos, Seeks Report
The 3 journalists were in Northeast Delhi when they were allegedly surrounded by a mob and assaulted on 11 August.
The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged attack on three journalists from the media outlet, The Caravan, and has sought a report from the chief secretary, the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner of police in Delhi.
The three journalists from the magazine – Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh and another female journalist – were in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, one of the worst-hit areas during the Delhi riots, to report on a story related to the violence, when they were allegedly surrounded by a mob and physically assaulted on 11 August.
"PCI has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged attack by mob on three journalists, including a female reporter, from Caravan magazine who were reportedly beaten, and threatened in North East Delhi on 11 August 2020 while they were covering a news. A report has been called for from the chief secretary, the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner of police, Delhi [sic]," said a PCI statement dated 25 August.
Earlier on 13 August, the Editors Guild of India had condemned the attack on the journalists.
Calling the attack “reprehensible”, the Guild said that the freedom of the media to discharge its responsibilities without fear or harassment is an important and indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy.
“The case of assault on journalists working with The Caravan shows a dangerous trend where communally inspired people can assault and harass journalists with impunity in the presence of an indifferent police,” the Guild said in the statement.
