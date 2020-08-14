Editors Guild Condemns Attack on Caravan Journos, B’luru Scribes

The Editors Guild of India on Thursday, 13 August, condemned the attack on the Caravan journalists in Delhi while they were reporting on a complainant in the communal violence in the capital. The Guild also condemned attacks on journalists of Bengaluru India Today, The News Minute and Suvarna News 24X7 in Bengaluru while covering the vandalism and police shooting in the wake of a mob violence in the city.

Calling the attacks “reprehensible”, the Guild said that the freedom of the media to discharge its responsibilities without fear or harassment is an important and indispensable attribute of a functioning democracy.

“The case of assault on journalists working with The Caravan shows a dangerous trend where communally inspired people can assault and harass journalists with impunity in the presence of an indifferent police. The Bengaluru incident also highlights the failure of the law enforcement agencies in maintaining an environment,” the Guild said in the statement.