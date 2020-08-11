Mob Attacks ‘The Caravan’ Journalists in NE Delhi’s Bhajanpura

Tantray, who works as a photojournalist with the news outlet, told The Quint, “We had gone to the area to report on a story related to the Delhi riots. We were taking some photographs of the area when a saffron-clad man approached us and asked us to stop clicking photos and hand over the memory card.”

“He kept forcing us but when we refused to hand over our cameras, he made some calls and soon a huge mob surrounded us and started accosting us. The mob even physically assaulted me and my colleague,”added Tantray.