Mob Attacks ‘The Caravan’ Journalists in NE Delhi’s Bhajanpura
Three journalists who were reporting on a story related to Delhi riots were attacked by a mob in Bhajanpura.
Three journalists from media outlet ‘The Caravan’ were attacked by a mob in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday, 11 August, while reporting on a story related to the communal riots that broke out in the area in February.
Journalists Shahid Tantray, Prabhjit Singh and another female journalist, who wished to remain anonymous, were in Northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, one of the worst-hit areas during the riots, to report on a story related to the violence when they were allegedly surrounded by a mob and physically assaulted.
Tantray, who works as a photojournalist with the news outlet, told The Quint, “We had gone to the area to report on a story related to the Delhi riots. We were taking some photographs of the area when a saffron-clad man approached us and asked us to stop clicking photos and hand over the memory card.”
“He kept forcing us but when we refused to hand over our cameras, he made some calls and soon a huge mob surrounded us and started accosting us. The mob even physically assaulted me and my colleague,”added Tantray.
Bhajanpura SHO Ashok Sharma confirmed that “some incident like that has happened in Bhajanpura”. He said a complaint is being registered at the Bhajanpura police station.
During the riots in February, reports of several journalists being attacked for covering the communal tension had surfaced. A correspondent for JK 24×7 News, was shot at in east Delhi’s Maujpur while journalists and camerapersons of NDTV were assaulted by “armed mobs.”
