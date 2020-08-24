Journalist Shot Dead in UP’s Ballia; Police Initiates Action
The journalist, identified as Ratan Singh, was working for the Sahara Samay television news channel.
A journalist was shot dead by unknown people in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Monday, 24 August.
The journalist, identified as Ratan Singh, was working for the Sahara Samay television news channel.
According to reports, the journalist was first beaten up and then shot dead. He was chased into a house by the assailants and died on the spot after being shot.
The incident took place within the limits of the Fefna police station. The Ballia police tweeted saying that they have taken cognisance of the case and are initiating action, with senior officials present at the spot.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.