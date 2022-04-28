India to Witness Heatwave for Next 5 Days; 'Yellow Alert' Sounded for Delhi: IMD
Delhi has been put on 'yellow alert'.
Most parts of the country are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday, 27 April. Delhi has been put on 'yellow alert'.
It has said that heatwave conditions are likely over east, central, and northwest India during the next five days, reported news agency ANI.
The national capital had on Wednesday, recorded the maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort complex.
RK Jenamani, a scientist from IMD told ANI, that northern India will witness a dust storm on 29 April, which will cause a drop in temperature from 1 May on wards.
"Yellow alert in Delhi for the heatwave. There is a possibility of a dust storm in north India on 29 April. The temperature will drop from 1st-2nd May. The eastern region will not see heatwave conditions from 30 April," he said, as per ANI.
The weather monitoring agency has said that isolated pockets at Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, northern parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and interior Odisha are likely to experience heatwave conditions.
The maximum temperature in northwest India is likely to increase by 2 degrees Celsius in the next three days, the IMD stated, adding that the temperature would fall by 2 degrees Celsius after that.
Northwest India saw its hottest March in 122 years this year after the average maximum temperature of the region spiked above the previous record of the figure - 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.
(With inputs from ANI.)
