India to Witness Heatwave for Next 5 Days; 'Yellow Alert' Sounded for Delhi: IMD

Most parts of the country are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday, 27 April. Delhi has been put on 'yellow alert'.

It has said that heatwave conditions are likely over east, central, and northwest India during the next five days, reported news agency ANI.

The national capital had on Wednesday, recorded the maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius at Siri Fort complex.