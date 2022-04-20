Severe Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR, 19 April Warmest in Last 11 Years: IMD
Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi witnessed "a heatwave to severe heat conditions", recording a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 19 April, making it the warmest day of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The national capital is likely to get light rain on Wednesday, it added.
Meanwhile, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in the last 11 years between 2012 and 2022.
The all-time high is 46.5 degree Celsius, recorded on 18 April 2010.
Sports Complex, central Delhi, recorded 45 degree Celsius, while Mungeshpur in north Delhi recorded 44.4 degree Celsius and Peetampura in west Delhi recorded 44.3 degree Celsius.
On 11 April, seven out of 12 stations recorded similar temperatures. Both 11 and 19 April are two of the warmest days of this season, with Delhi and the NCR region witnessing a maximum temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius at Lodhi Road, Safderjung, and Palam airport.
IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday, but the mercury may not climb down as much.
