Severe Heatwave Across Delhi-NCR, 19 April Warmest in Last 11 Years: IMD

Eight out of 12 stations in Delhi witnessed "a heatwave to severe heat conditions", recording a maximum temperature of more than 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 19 April, making it the warmest day of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital is likely to get light rain on Wednesday, it added.

Meanwhile, Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in the last 11 years between 2012 and 2022.

The all-time high is 46.5 degree Celsius, recorded on 18 April 2010.