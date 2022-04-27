Sakshi Dhoni Perturbed by Jharkhand Power Cuts: Why the Shortage of Electricity?

Modern Power is supplying 180 MW while some electricity is coming from NTPC and NHPC through long-term contracts. The rest of the demand is being fulfilled through spot purchases from the central exchange.

Central Electricity Authority of India (CEAI) had recently conducted a national level meeting in which various states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, and Gujarat raised concerns about the coal supplies and worsening power crisis. The officials from Jharkhand also participated in the meeting from headquarters in Dhurva.

Officials of Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) say that they have voiced their demands strongly in the meeting.

“Jharkhand was supposed to get 180 MW out of 500 MW from NTPC’s North Karanpura Project in Chatra and this project should be completed as soon as possible,” they demanded in the meeting.