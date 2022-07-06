ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Enquires About Health of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been hospitalised due to shoulder fracture, in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 5 July, enquired about the health of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), Patna on Tuesday, “The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief”.

The former Bihar chief minister fell down the stairs of his house at 10 Circular Road in Patna on Sunday and had to be rushed to a city hospital.

The condition of the 74-year-old RJD chief is stated to be stable.

“Lalu Yadav is undergoing treatment and is being monitored by multiple doctors”, said a senior RJD leader.

