PM Modi Enquires About Health of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 5 July, enquired about the health of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who fractured his right shoulder after suffering a fall at his house in Patna on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson (Bihar), Patna on Tuesday, “The PM spoke to Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the RJD supremo. The PM wished speedy recovery to RJD chief”.