Those Saying Tejashwi Yadav Will Become RJD Chief Are Fools: Lalu Prasad Yadav

There were rumours within the Rashtriya Janata Dal party that Lalu Prasad may step on 10 February.

IANS
Published
Breaking News
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, 4 February, sought to quash speculation that he would step down from the post and son Tejashwi Yadav could be the next party chief.

Interacting with the media in New Delhi, he said that those who are saying it are absolutely fools and spreading lies in the media.

"There is no truth in it. We are not planning anything like this. It is a complete rumour spread in the media," Lalu Prasad said.

There were rumours within the party that Lalu Prasad may step down during the national Executive Committee meeting scheduled on 10 February and hand over the responsibility to Tejashwi Yadav as he is ill and reportedly unable to actively participate in the party's activities.

Tejashwi Yadav is Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is also against the move of him giving the top party post.

"There is no basis in giving the national President post of the party to Tejashwi Yadav so far. The party has not decided this," she said in Patna.

Sources have said that Tejashwi Yadav's elder sister Misa Bharti and elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav are also against any such move.

