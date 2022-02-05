Those Saying Tejashwi Yadav Will Become RJD Chief Are Fools: Lalu Prasad Yadav

There were rumours within the party that Lalu Prasad may step down during the national Executive Committee meeting scheduled on 10 February and hand over the responsibility to Tejashwi Yadav as he is ill and reportedly unable to actively participate in the party's activities.



Tejashwi Yadav is Leader of Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.



Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi is also against the move of him giving the top party post.