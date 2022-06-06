India Moving Towards a 'Civil War': Lalu Yadav’s Scathing Attack on BJP
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday launched an all-out attack against the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that the party is leading the country to a "civil war-like situation."
"The way BJP is working, the country is moving towards civil war.” Lalu Yadav said, during an address at the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas . Calling the people to unite against unemployment and inflation, Yadav said “We've to fight united & we'll win.”
"We do not have to back off," he said.
Lalu was recently granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in April, in a case regarding the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.
"Lalu was granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine,” Yadav’s lawyer Debarsi Mondal said, reported Scroll.
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi held the RJD chief guilty of the fraudulent withdrawals in connection to the fifth fodder scam.
Fresh Corruption Case
On 20 May, Yadav was booked in a fresh case of alleged corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The CBI has accused Yadav of offering employment in the railways and taking land from job aspirants, which allegedly took place when Yadav was the Minister of Railways in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.
The former Bihar chief minister has been convicted in five cases in the alleged scam where around Rs 1,000 crore was embezzled from the state exchequer to buy medicine and fodder for cattle that did not exist.
The CBI has accused Yadav of taking land from job aspirants in return for employment with the railways. The land-grabbing had allegedly taken place when he was the railway minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.
RJD leader Alok Mehta said that the case is an attempt to “muzzle a strong voice,” news agency ANI reported. “CBI's direction and actions are completely biased,” Mehta added.
