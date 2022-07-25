Nuh Police Arrest Truck Owner, Another Accused in Haryana DSP Murder Case

The crime branch of Haryana’s Nuh Police on Monday, 25 July, nabbed two more accused, including the truck owner, in connection with the murder of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh.

“Our Nuh crime branch team today nabbed two more accused. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the other suspects and also searching for the illegal vehicles,” Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.

The two arrested have been identified as dumper owner Arshad, who is the elder brother of Sabbir alias Mittar – the main accused in the case – and another as Sabeer, a resident of Pachgaon village.