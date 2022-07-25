Nuh Police Arrest Truck Owner, Another Accused in Haryana DSP Murder Case
One of the arrested men has been identified as dumper owner Arshad.
The crime branch of Haryana’s Nuh Police on Monday, 25 July, nabbed two more accused, including the truck owner, in connection with the murder of Tauru DSP Surendra Singh.
“Our Nuh crime branch team today nabbed two more accused. Our teams are conducting raids to nab the other suspects and also searching for the illegal vehicles,” Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.
The two arrested have been identified as dumper owner Arshad, who is the elder brother of Sabbir alias Mittar – the main accused in the case – and another as Sabeer, a resident of Pachgaon village.
A total of eight people have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged killing of the Tauru DSP, who was run over by a truck in Nuh district's Pachgaon Aravali area on 19 July.
The Haryana Police will produce the accused in a Nuh court on Tuesday, and will likely take them on remand, news agency PTI reported.
Earlier on Sunday, the police produced an individual identified as Ikkar, a helper in the truck, and another named Jabid alias Billa, before a court which sent them to judicial custody.
Mittar and co-accused Taufiq alias Bhuru were also produced before a court on Monday. Following that, Bhuru was sent to jail while Mittar was again taken on one-day remand.
What Happened?
Surendra Singh, who was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, spotted a truck at 11:50 am on 19 July in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
He signalled a dumper truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him.
He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.
During an encounter, the police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck. However, after interrogation, he was identified as a cleaner.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.