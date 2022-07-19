'He Was To Retire in 3 Months': Brother of Slain Haryana DSP Run Over by Truck
DSP Surendra Singh was run over by a truck while he was probing the activities of the mining mafia in Haryana's Nuh.
"I spoke to my elder brother today morning itself. He had said that he would come home early today," said an inconsolable Ashok Manju, the brother of slain Haryana police officer Surendra Singh, who was allegedly mowed down by a truck linked to the mining mafia in the state's Nuh district on Tuesday, 19 July.
"My brother was due to retire in three months," Manju said, adding that he had left behind a son, who is studying in Canada, and a daughter, who works at a bank in Bengaluru.
Who Was DSP Surendra Singh?
Singh hailed from the Sarangpur village in Haryana's Hisar. In 1994, he became an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Haryana Police.
Prior to becoming a police officer, Singh was serving on the post of a Veterinary and Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA).
While he was initially posted in the Kurukshetra district, after a few years he was given a duty posting in Shahabad. Later, he was transferred to the Nuh district of Haryana.
The Incident
Singh, who was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, spotted a truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
He signalled a dumper truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.
Later, the police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck that mowed down the police officer.
"One accused has been arrested following an encounter. He has been shot in the leg. Teams are conducting raids to arrest other accused also. Strict action will be taken," said DGP Haryana PK Agrawal as quoted by news agency ANI.
The Haryana Police paid a tribute to the officer and offered condolences to his family.
"DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," the police tweeted.
Speaking to ANI, ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP South Range, said that DSP Singh had embarked on the inspection following a tip-off.
"He had come for a surprise inspection based on a tip-off. He didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it. He was run over by the accused. No weapons were used," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that no accused will be spared. "Strictest action will be taken over the murder of DSP Surendra Singh and no accused will be spared. I express condolences to the family."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.