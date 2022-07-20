Truck Driver, Who Mowed Down Haryana DSP Probing Illegal Mining in Nuh, Arrested
The driver, identified as Sabbir alias Mittar, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.
The Haryana Police on Wednesday, 20 July, arrested the truck driver who allegedly mowed down Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh on Tuesday in the state's Nuh district.
The driver, identified as Sabbir alias Mittar, was nabbed from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, as per The Tribune.
"Our team has arrested the main accused, Sabbir alias Mittar, from Pahari police station area of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan. We are trying to nab other accomplices of the main accused,” Nuh Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla said.
The Incident
Singh, who was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, spotted a truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.
He signalled a dumper truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.
Amid an encounter, the police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck. However, after interrogation, he was identified as a cleaner.
Meanwhile, the Haryana Police paid a tribute to the officer and offered condolences to his family.
"DSP Taoru Sh Surendra Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice," the police tweeted.
Speaking to ANI, ADG Ravi Kiran, IGP South Range, said that DSP Singh had embarked on the inspection following a tip-off.
"He had come for a surprise inspection based on a tip-off. He didn't come with backup force as he may not have found time for it. He was run over by the accused. No weapons were used," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that no accused will be spared. "Strictest action will be taken over the murder of DSP Surendra Singh and no accused will be spared. I express condolences to the family," he wrote.
Who Was DSP Surendra Singh?
Singh hailed from the Sarangpur village in Haryana's Hisar. In 1994, he became an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in the Haryana Police.
Prior to becoming a police officer, Singh was serving on the post of a Veterinary and Livestock Development Assistant (VLDA).
While he was initially posted in the Kurukshetra district, after a few years he was given a duty posting in Shahabad. Later, he was transferred to the Nuh district of Haryana.
(With inputs from ANI and The Tribune.)
