Truck Driver, Who Mowed Down Haryana DSP Probing Illegal Mining in Nuh, Arrested

Singh, who was the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tauru, spotted a truck at 11:50 am in Aravalli hills in Pachgaon area, where he had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining.

He signalled a dumper truck to stop to check its documents, but the driver sped and drove over him. He was rushed to the hospital from the place of the incident where he was declared dead by doctors, the police said.

Amid an encounter, the police shot at and injured a man believed to be the driver of the truck. However, after interrogation, he was identified as a cleaner.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police paid a tribute to the officer and offered condolences to his family.