Haryana DSP Murder: Neither Illegal Mining nor Killing of Officers New in State

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) of Haryana Police Surendra Singh was mowed down by a dumper as he was trying to stop illegal mining. His death has shocked the administrative system but neither illegal mining nor the instance of an officer being killed by the mining mafia is new in Haryana.

Surendra Singh was a member of the task force, consisting of officials from the police and forest department, that the Haryana government had formed to stop and act against illegal mining.

The task force acts against illegal mining in the Aravalli area and they need to patrol twice a week at least in the villages bordering the mountain range, says Tauru SDM Surendra Pal.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a complete ban on any mining in the state of Haryana from 1 July to 15 September but the mining mafia continued to dig. Most of the digging work is done at night while the supply of the mineral is facilitated during the day.