'Not Govt's Job To Tell People What To Eat': Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Against the backdrop of rising communal tensions in various parts of the country, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reportedly said that there was no communal intolerance between communities, only some fringe elements "who want to disturb the peace and harmony in the society."

Naqvi, in an interview with The Economic Times, said that wearing a hijab wasn't banned in India and that banning loudspeakers in mosques shouldn't be painted as a communal issue.

In response to a question about whether the government planned to ban halal meat, he said that India's citizens had the freedom to eat what they wanted.