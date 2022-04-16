Clashes Break Out at Hanuman Jayanti March in Delhi, Amit Shah Speaks to Police

Stone-pelting and chaos ensued after clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the evening on Saturday, 16 April. Several people, including police personnel, were injured in the incident.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "In today's incident in the North West district, the situation is under control. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling."

He added that two policemen were injured in the clashes, and that "strict action will be taken against rioters."