Delhi Unrest: SC to Hear on 4 March Plea for FIRs Over Hate Speech

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 March, decided to hear on 4 March a plea seeking registration of FIRs against politicians for their hate speech which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riot victims. The victims have referred to a plea by Harsh Mander seeking immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.