Delhi Unrest: SC to Hear on 4 March Plea for FIRs Over Hate Speech
The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 March, decided to hear on 4 March a plea seeking registration of FIRs against politicians for their hate speech which allegedly led to violence in the national capital.
A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde agreed to hear the plea filed by riot victims. The victims have referred to a plea by Harsh Mander seeking immediate registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.
To this, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves stated, “But we can prevent the deterioration of such situations.”
‘Urgency as People Encouraging Hate’
The petition was mentioned for urgent listing by Gonsalves, appearing for the riots victims. The bench told Gonsalves that courts are not equipped to control riots and it is the job of the executive.
“We would wish peace but you know that there are limitations,” the bench observed, while adding, “Courts are not equipped to handle such kind of pressure. We also read newspapers and the comments which are made.”
Gonsalves said that the Delhi High Court has deferred for four weeks the pleas related to riots in the national capital despite the fact that people are still dying due to the violence.
Harsh Mander is challenging the order passed by the Delhi High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar on 27 February deferring the petition until 13 April, based on the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the “situation was not conducive” for registration of FIR.
Meanwhile, the complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat was also deferred till 23 April, seeking FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma.
(With inputs from PTI)