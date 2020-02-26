HC Suggests FIRs Against 3 BJP Leaders Over ‘Hate Speech’

At the outset, the hearing witnessed heated arguments between Solicitor General Mehta and Delhi government counsel Rahul Mehra, who raised objection over the appearance of the law officer on behalf of the police commissioner.

Mehra said the issue has been settled by the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on the powers of the Centre and the Delhi government and everyone should respect the Rule of Law of the country.

Mehta contended that the Union of India is also a stakeholder in the matter and he has been instructed by the LG to appear."Don't create an ugly scene here. I am not addressing a rally. I am addressing the lordships here," he said, who was then allowed to advance arguments in the matter.

The SG urged the court to implead the Centre as a party in the petition as the issue involves law and order and requested that the matter be heard on Thursday.

He also said the statements by BJP leaders Verma and Thakur were made several days back and it was not urgent to be heard today. The court observed, "Does that not make it even more urgent. When the commissioner was made aware of such statements, does he need someone to approach him to take action. As a law officer you answer whether this prayer (for lodging FIRs against three BJP leaders) is not urgent."

Mehta replied, "I am not saying it is not urgent, but it can wait till tomorrow."

(With inputs from PTI)