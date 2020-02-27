Court Gives Centre 1 Month to Respond on BJP Leaders’ Hate Speech
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 27 February, asked the center to respond within four weeks to a PIL seeking registration of FIRs against politicians who had delivered hate speeches, weeks before unrest spread across major neighborhoods in northeast Delhi.
A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar granted a month to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.
Gonsalves added that prior to these speeches, the protests were peaceful.
‘Decision to Not File FIR in Haste’
Meanwhile Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that as the Centre is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi, it be made a party in the matter, which was allowed by the court.
At the outset, Mehta told the bench that 48 FIRs have been lodged in connection to the violence and there be no judicial intervention till normalcy is restored in the national capital. The FIRs lodged so far relate to arson, looting and deaths.
Meanwhile, Justice Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day a bench headed by him expressed “anguish” over the Delhi Police's “failure” to register FIRs against the alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.
The death toll in the violence reached 34 on Thursday with around 200 people injured.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )