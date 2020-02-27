Court Gives Centre 1 Month to Respond on BJP Leaders’ Hate Speech

At the outset, Mehta told the bench that 48 FIRs have been lodged in connection to the violence and there be no judicial intervention till normalcy is restored in the national capital. The FIRs lodged so far relate to arson, looting and deaths.

Meanwhile, Justice Muralidhar was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on a day a bench headed by him expressed “anguish” over the Delhi Police's “failure” to register FIRs against the alleged hate speeches made by BJP leaders Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

The death toll in the violence reached 34 on Thursday with around 200 people injured.

(With inputs from PTI)