BJP Leader’s House Allegedly Torched by Mobs in NE Delhi Violence
Amid violence in northeast Delhi, the district vice-president of BJP's minority cell, Akhtar Raza, said his and some of his relatives' houses were burnt down by rampaging mobs on 25 February, according to PTI.
Raza said a crowd had gathered in his neighbourhood in Bhagirath Vihar in the evening and within a couple of hours mayhem ensued.
Raza alleged that around 7 pm, the mob pelted stones at them.
"I called for police help. But the police asked me to leave. We managed to flee before they burnt my house and destroyed everything,” Raza was quoted by The Telegraph as saying.
Raza alleged most of the rioters were outsiders.
Raza has been associated with the BJP for the past five years.
However, Raza said he will continue to be associated with the BJP.
The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence has risen to 46 and over 200 injured as on Monday, 2 March, ANI reported.
Clearing rumours about fresh tensions in various parts of the city, the Delhi Police on Sunday, urged citizens to not believe in false reports and warned that strict action will be taken against rumour-mongers.
(With inputs from PTI and The Telegraph.)
