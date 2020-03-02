BJP Leader’s House Allegedly Torched by Mobs in NE Delhi Violence
Violence which began in Jaffrabad-Maujpur on Sunday spread across the North East Delhi district on Monday, 24 February. Representational image.
Violence which began in Jaffrabad-Maujpur on Sunday spread across the North East Delhi district on Monday, 24 February. Representational image.(Photo: The Quint)

BJP Leader’s House Allegedly Torched by Mobs in NE Delhi Violence

The Quint
India

Amid violence in northeast Delhi, the district vice-president of BJP's minority cell, Akhtar Raza, said his and some of his relatives' houses were burnt down by rampaging mobs on 25 February, according to PTI.

Raza said a crowd had gathered in his neighbourhood in Bhagirath Vihar in the evening and within a couple of hours mayhem ensued.

“The crowd raised religious slogans and set houses on fire. There are 19 houses belonging to Muslims in the area including mine and three of my relatives... all were burnt down,” he said.

Raza alleged that around 7 pm, the mob pelted stones at them.

"I called for police help. But the police asked me to leave. We managed to flee before they burnt my house and destroyed everything,” Raza was quoted by The Telegraph as saying.

Raza alleged most of the rioters were outsiders.

Loading...

Raza has been associated with the BJP for the past five years.

“Nobody from the BJP contacted me (after the riots). There was no phone call,” he said, adding that the party has not provided him with any relief, according to The Telegraph.

However, Raza said he will continue to be associated with the BJP.

The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence has risen to 46 and over 200 injured as on Monday, 2 March, ANI reported.

Clearing rumours about fresh tensions in various parts of the city, the Delhi Police on Sunday, urged citizens to not believe in false reports and warned that strict action will be taken against rumour-mongers.

(With inputs from PTI and The Telegraph.)

Also Read : Communal Violence in Delhi Shattered Brotherhood: Bhim Army Chief

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...