Evidence Suggests Nawab Malik Conspired With D-Company: Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in its charge sheet against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Minister Nawab Malik that "several rounds of meetings" were held over the Goawala compound in Kurla between Malik, his brother Aslam, Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, and 1993 serial blasts convict Sardar Khan, in connection with which a money laundering case has been filed.

A special court on Friday took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) submitted last month, which names Malik, Khan, Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd, and Malik Infrastructure, all of whom are associated to the minister, as defendants, news agency ANI reported.