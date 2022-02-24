Nawab Malik Arrested: A Look at the Minister's Feud With BJP, Sameer Wankhede

Three months after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has 'underworld links,' the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 23 February, arrested the latter in connection with a money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

While the exact nature of the case is yet unclear, sources told The Quint that it involves a shady land deal which has links to Dawood Ibrahim.

The arrest comes after a passionate feud between the BJP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik. While the latter had accused Fadnavis of protecting Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede, the saffron party leader had 'exposed' Malik's alleged mafia dealings.

Here's some background of the controversies.