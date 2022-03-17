Rs 3 Crore Demand for Nawab Malik's Bail, Minister's Son Files FIR

Maharashtra state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik’s son, Amir Malik, filed an FIR on Wednesday, 17 March, against an unidentified person for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore to release his father on bail, as per police officials quoted by PTI.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on 23 February, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The minister is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

Following the complaint, a VB Nagar police official said: