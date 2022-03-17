Rs 3 Crore Demand for Nawab Malik's Bail, Minister's Son Files FIR
Nawab Malik was sent to ED custody on 23 February, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
Maharashtra state Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik’s son, Amir Malik, filed an FIR on Wednesday, 17 March, against an unidentified person for allegedly demanding Rs 3 crore to release his father on bail, as per police officials quoted by PTI.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody on 23 February, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. The minister is currently lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.
Following the complaint, a VB Nagar police official said:
"We have registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), and provisions of the IT Act. Further investigation is underway."
Amir claimed that he received an email from a certain Imtiyaaz who allegedly said that he can arrange for the release of the NCP leader if Amir transferred him Rs 3 crore in Bitcoins.
Malik was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over a land deal allegedly linked to the aides of Dawood Ibrahim at a price lower than the prevailing market rate.
Last week, Malik requested the Bombay High Court to grant him bail. Arguing on his behalf, Malik's lawyer Amit Desai requested the bench, led by Justice PB Varale, to grant his client relief, saying that he had already spent over 16 days in jail. His petition, however, has been denied.
(With inputs from PTI.)
