ED Attaches Properties of Jailed Maha Min Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider hearing Malik's plea for his immediate release from prison.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Wednesday, 13 April, that it had attached several properties of jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in the case against him related to alleged money laundering.
The ED put out a statement mentioning that it had attached multiple assets of "Mohammed Nawab Mohammed Islam Malik alias Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd. and Malik Infrastructure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," news agency PTI reported.
The attached assets include a compound in Goawala, a financial unit in Mumbai's Kurla (West), agricultural land spread across almost 148 acres in the state's Osmanabad district, three flats in Kurla (West) and two in Bandra (West).
SC Agrees To Consider Hearing Malik's Plea for Bail
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider hearing a plea lodged by Malik for his immediate release from prison.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked Malik's counsel Kapil Sibal to provide the court documents in this regard, as per a report by PTI.
Arguing on behalf of his client, Sibal said that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was implemented in 2005, whereas the NCP leader was accused of offences allegedly committed before 2000 under the ambit of the act.
Malik was arrested by the ED on 23 February this year in connection with a money laundering case involving gangster Dawood Ibrahim.
(With inputs from PTI.)
