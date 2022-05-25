Mumbai: Helmets to Soon Be Compulsory for Pillion Riders, Check the Details
Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmets compulsory for pillion riders on two-wheelers.
The Mumbai Traffic Police today, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 issued an official notification stating that helmets will be made mandatory for all the people riding two-wheelers. The notification states that both, the rider and the pillion rider have to wear a helmet. Strict actions will be taken against the people who will violate the rule and they will also have to pay a fine. The notification states all the latest updates by the Mumbai Traffic Police.
It is important to remember that the rule will come into effect after fifteen days. According to an official, the Mumbai traffic authorities will start taking strict action against the violators after fifteen days. Currently, the traffic police will impose a fine of Rs 500 on riders without a helmet or suspend their licenses.
After fifteen days, the Mumbai Traffic Police has decided to impose the same restrictions on pillion riders who will be caught without a helmet, the official stated.
Mumbai Traffic Police Helmet Rule: Important Details
The notification that is circulated today, on 25 May 2022, indicates that the traffic police have witnessed that most two-wheeler riders in the city refuse to wear helmets and also violate traffic rules.
This rule by the Mumbai Traffic Police is being implemented to make sure that fewer accidents take place. The officials have shared the notification via a post on Twitter so everybody can take a look at it.
The official notification states, "Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now."
People can view the rule and know about it in detail by visiting the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Traffic Police. It is to be noted that every two-wheeler rider will be forced to follow the new helmet rule.
According to a recent directive by Mumbai Police, the violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and their driving license will be suspended for three months. For more details, check the notification posted on the Twitter handle.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.