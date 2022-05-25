Mumbai: Helmets to Soon Be Compulsory for Pillion Riders, Check the Details

The Mumbai Traffic Police today, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 issued an official notification stating that helmets will be made mandatory for all the people riding two-wheelers. The notification states that both, the rider and the pillion rider have to wear a helmet. Strict actions will be taken against the people who will violate the rule and they will also have to pay a fine. The notification states all the latest updates by the Mumbai Traffic Police.

It is important to remember that the rule will come into effect after fifteen days. According to an official, the Mumbai traffic authorities will start taking strict action against the violators after fifteen days. Currently, the traffic police will impose a fine of Rs 500 on riders without a helmet or suspend their licenses.