In Photos: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls in Delhi-NCR After Rains & Thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR on Monday, 23 May, saw huge traffic snarls and waterlogging in low-lying areas after it woke up to strong winds, showers, and a thunderstorm.

The rain and thunderstorm also resulted in power outages in some parts of the city and nearby areas, in addition to disruptions in flight operations.

Various parts of Delhi saw long lines of cars on major roads like ITO junction, Tularam flyover, and Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, among several others. Some trees were also uprooted in and around Delhi.

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were disrupted, with airport authorities requesting passengers to reach out to the airline concerned for updated flight information.

The temperature on Monday morning in Delhi was a record-breaking 17.2 degrees Celsius, known to have been recorded for the first time in May since 1982.