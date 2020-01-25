Delhi Police Issues Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Routes to Avoid
Snapshotclose
The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday, 25 January, issued an advisory in lieu of the Republic Day Parade to be held in the capital on 26 January, explaining the routes to avoid, metro restrictions, suggested routes and general instructions to the public.
Movements and terminating points of several bus routes have been changed. Metro services are operational, but stations around central Delhi – such as Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk – have boarding and deboarding restrictions from morning to noon on Republic Day.
The advisory comes after similar restrictions were imposed due to the dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, held on 23 January.
Roads and Borders Shut
Cross-traffic will not be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm on 25 January at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road till the Republic Day parade is over. Areas around India Gate, like Tilak Marg and Subhash Marg have been shut as well.
From 5 am on Sunday, the traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade.
No heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) and large goods vehicles (LGVs) will be allowed to enter Delhi from borders from 10 pm on Saturday till the parade is over.
Restrictions on Public Transport Services
Snapshotclose
Taxis will not be allowed in areas bound by Mother Teresa Crescent, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road to Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg and other roads that coincide with the parade route. Inter state buses as well as city buses will have to take detours to avoid these roads.
In addition to border restrictions placed on them, HTVs and LGVs will also not be allowed to ply between ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT Kashmere Gate from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm on Republic Day.
Additionally, flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi till 15 February.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )