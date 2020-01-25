Delhi Police Issues Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Routes to Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday, 25 January, issued an advisory in lieu of the Republic Day Parade to be held in the capital on 26 January, explaining the routes to avoid, metro restrictions, suggested routes and general instructions to the public.

Movements and terminating points of several bus routes have been changed. Metro services are operational, but stations around central Delhi – such as Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Patel Chowk – have boarding and deboarding restrictions from morning to noon on Republic Day.

The advisory comes after similar restrictions were imposed due to the dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, held on 23 January.