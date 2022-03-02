Rare Photo of Commuters Adhering to Traffic Rules in Mizoram Stun Users Online
It is rare to see a sight like this in India!
Waiting in traffic can be frustrating, but one thing that is more frustrating than that is the way people break these traffic rules. Right from switching lanes too fast or running a red light, bad traffic habits are not just annoying, but dangerous as well.
They might be common in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, or other metros, which is why it becomes a sight to behold when traffic rules are actually followed.
The picture of a traffic signal from Mizoram is going viral online for similar reasons. Uploaded by user Sandeep Ahlawat, the photo shows how every commuter is patiently waiting in the traffic despite there being a long queue. Nobody is trying to cut in line or switch the lane to overtake despite it being empty. The picture is undated, but presumably recent.
Ahlawat writes, "I have seen this kind of discipline only 👇in Mizoram. There are no fancy cars, no big egos, no road rage, no honking and no तू जानता नहीं है मेरा बाप कौन है.... no one is in a tearing hurry...there is calm and serenity all around..."
Users, especially from tier-1 cities have expressed their shock at this degree of discipline. Here are some reactions from Twitter:
