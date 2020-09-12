Mumbai 7/11 Train Blasts: Status Check, Five Years After Verdict

"For the last five years, all they have been doing is recording and re-recording the 45,000 odd pages of the case in order. Sometimes, some paper is missing in the original or in the xerox for the twelve convicts. Even till now, only four people have got all the papers. Nothing can start without this most basic work. There has not been one hearing since," Wahid said.



While the delay has mainly been due to the prosecution, Ishrat notes that at a preliminary hearing, Justice Dharmadhikari had also commented on the failures of the twelve accused to file applications they had wanted to, and that if they didn’t do so on time, the case would end up being assigned to a different bench. "That is the current delay, at least before COVID-19 brought most work to a stand-still. Ever since the lockdown, nothing has moved."

During the lockdown, in April 2020, Justice Dharmadhikari took early retirement citing personal reasons, meaning the case will have to be assigned to a different bench of the high court.