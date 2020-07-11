Mumbai 7/11 Train Blasts: 14 Years On, Survivors Revisit Tragedy

On 11 July 2006, seven bomb blasts ripped through Mumbai in just 11 minutes, killing 209 people and injuring over 700. The target – Mumbai’s local trains during the evening rush hour.

Fourteen years on, survivor Mohammad Sabir Khan is still unable to sleep every time he remembers the blast.

Khan, who was 44-years-old at the time of the incident, was travelling from Mira Road to Vasai. Just as the train left the platform, he remembers hearing a loud blast.