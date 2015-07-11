Reporter’s Diary: How the 7/11 Train Blasts Changed My Life

Jency Jacob, then a reporter with CNN-IBN, was in the compartment just next to the one that exploded on 11th July, 2006, in the Mumbai train blasts. He rewound the clock and wrote this first person account for The Quint in 2015. On the anniversary of the blasts, we revisit his story.

The death of Mumbai train blast survivor Parag Sawant this Tuesday brought back horrific memories of that tragic July evening 9 years ago. On 11th July 2006, terrorists struck Mumbai’s lifeline, the western suburban rail network in a series of 7 blasts. They used explosives packed in pressure cookers, armed with a timer to explode at pre-determined intervals.

Parag Sawant, then 27 and on his way home in a Churchgate-Virar train, suffered serious head injuries when a bomb ripped apart his coach near Bhayander. Parag spent the next 9 years in a comatose state at various hospitals, displaying a strong will to survive amidst all odds, but eventually ended his battle early Tuesday morning. The serial blasts killed nearly 200 people and left over 800 wounded, some with injuries as grave as Sawant’s.

I reported the story, bringing to the world vivid details of the first of the seven blasts that ripped the 1st class coach of the train near Santacruz station. My fate could have been similar to that of Sawant or any of the other dead.