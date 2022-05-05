MP Lynching: Family, Eyewitness Claim Tribals Were Thrashed in Police Presence

"After the police came, both Bajrang Dal members and the police first questioned one of the tribals then beat them up," said Brajesh Wati, an eyewitness and the only survivor of the three tribals who were allegedly attacked by right-wing groups over suspicions of cow slaughter.

Dhansha Inawati and Sampat Wati, two tribal men, were lynched over suspicions of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, 2 May, allegedly by Bajrang Dal and Ram Sena members.

Now, their kin and an eyewitness claim that the tribals were thrashed in police presence.

Another tribal, Brajesh Wati, who had gone to intervene after seeing his neighbour getting beaten up, was also thrashed, although he said he was only beaten a little as he fell to the ground.