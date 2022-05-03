2 Tribal Men Lynched in MP for Cow Slaughter, Cong Accuses Bajrang Dal, Ram Sena

Two tribal men were lynched over suspicions of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday, 2 May, allegedly by members of Bajrang Dal and Ram Sena.

The deceased have been identified as Dhansha Inawati and Sampat Wati.

The incident occurred late on Monday night in Semariya village under Kurai police station limits. An FIR has been lodged against six people under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 3 (2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.