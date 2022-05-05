Cow Vigilantes ‘Abduct’ Three Muslim Men in Haryana’s Nuh, Police Arrest Victims

When The Quint visited Sheikhpur village on a few days after the incident, several residents and eyewitnesses spoke about seeing 20-25 men in plain-clothes brandishing pistols. They were allegedly traveling in four cars, one Scorpio and three Boleros. An investigation by The Quint revealed that the Scorpio is registered under the name of the Development Panchayat of Haryana. According to the villagers, there was no number plate on the other three cars.

Speaking to The Quint, Mohammad Shokeen (38), a daily wage labourer whose house is located in the lane after Tahira’s, said, “When I heard the firing, I picked a lathi (stick) and ran outside. I saw 3-4 cars. Their engines were running and some 4-5 men dragged Sahib into one of the cars and sped off.”

According to Shokeen, Sahib Hussain (26) had gone to the field that morning. When he saw the cow vigilantes, he ran, at which point they fired two shots in the air. Hussain fell to the ground and was roughed up and hit in the head with a pistol butt by the vigilantes.

“They were here to create communal tensions in Mewat and instill fear in the hearts of people,” added Shokeen.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a 65-year-old gardener from the area said, “My elder son and I were tending to the plants when we saw them dragging Sahib. My son asked them not to beat him. They said they’d beat my son if he didn’t stay back. We couldn’t do anything to stop them. They were 20-25 men and had pistols. They took him away.”