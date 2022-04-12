'Gau Rakshaks' Murder Delhi Farm Caretaker on Suspicion of Cow Slaughter: Police
The caretaker, named Rajaram, was allegedly lynched by a group of 10-15 people in Dwarka’s Chhawla area on Monday.
A group of men claiming to be "gau rakshaks" allegedly killed a caretaker of a Delhi farmhouse on suspicion of cow slaughter, the police said on Tuesday, 12 April.
The caretaker, named Rajaram, was allegedly lynched by a group of 10-15 unidentified people in Dwarka's Chhawla area on Monday, as per a report by PTI.
The police said that they had received information regarding cows being slaughtered and their meat being sold in Chhawla. However, before they reached the spot, a group of men had already attacked the staff in the farmhouse, a police officer said.
Apart from Rajaram, two others were also thrashed. The police said that Rajaram and the other injured persons were rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.
FIRs Lodged
The officer added that two First Information Reports (FIRs) had been lodged with regard to the incident. While one was lodged against the alleged perpetrators, the other was lodged in connection with the slaughtering of cows.
"Our teams have collected a few samples from the spot and sent them for examination. Two separate cases have also been registered in the matter and five men were arrested from the spot," the police officer said.
One of the wounded persons, a fruit seller, claimed that Rajaram often asked him and some of his friends to come to the farmhouse and slaughter cows. After slaughtering them, he claimed they would cut the meat into pieces and sell them, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI.)
