'Gau Rakshaks' Murder Delhi Farm Caretaker on Suspicion of Cow Slaughter: Police

A group of men claiming to be "gau rakshaks" allegedly killed a caretaker of a Delhi farmhouse on suspicion of cow slaughter, the police said on Tuesday, 12 April.

The caretaker, named Rajaram, was allegedly lynched by a group of 10-15 unidentified people in Dwarka's Chhawla area on Monday, as per a report by PTI.

The police said that they had received information regarding cows being slaughtered and their meat being sold in Chhawla. However, before they reached the spot, a group of men had already attacked the staff in the farmhouse, a police officer said.