'We Hoped He'd Return': Mother of 20-Yr-Old Student Abducted & Killed in Manipur

"The authorities killed him," Yumlembam Birohini, the mother of 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, told The Quint days after photos showing the bodies of her son and another student Hijam Linthoingambi emerged on social media, leading to massive student protests in Manipur's Imphal.

"If they were willing, they could have rescued him. My son's phone was working, and his vehicle was used by them (the killers). But the authorities failed to take prompt action. So, it's clear that they are also involved in the crime. I am very unhappy with the authorities," she added.