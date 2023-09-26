'We Saw the Photos,' Father of One of the 2 Missing Students Killed in Manipur

"My daughter was a very bright student. She always topped in her class – and wanted to pursue medicine. She loved to give us surprises, such as on Father's Day, with her siblings," said Kulajit Hijam, the father of 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi, who went missing in July 2023 and remains untraced to date.

The photos of the bodies of Hijam Linthoingambi and another Meitei student, Phijam Hemjit, who had gone missing on 6 July, surfaced on social media, days after internet services were restored in violence-hit Manipur.

Their bodies, however, are reportedly yet to be found.