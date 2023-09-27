ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Manipur's Status as 'Disturbed Area' Extended, Barring 19 Police Stations

The unrest in Manipur escalated again as protests erupted over the deaths of 2 Meitei students.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Manipur's Status as 'Disturbed Area' Extended, Barring 19 Police Stations
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Manipur's status as a 'disturbed area' will continue for the next six months except at 19 police stations, according to a notice dated Wednesday, 27 September, issued by the state government on behalf of the governor.

The notification.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×