'Our Son Saw It Happen': How Manipur Army Jawan Was Abducted at Gunpoint, Killed

"My husband was abducted at gunpoint. Our son witnessed the abduction. When he saw the gun pointed at my husband, he hurriedly informed me. By the time I arrived on the scene, the vehicle had sped away," Somiwon Kom, the wife of the 41-year-old Indian Army jawan who was killed in Manipur's Imphal on the morning of Sunday, 17 September, told The Quint.

The jawan, who was on leave, was killed after being abducted by three unidentified people from his home in Neikanlong in violence-torn Manipur's Imphal West district, according to a defence ministry spokesperson.

The victim has been identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom.