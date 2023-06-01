'We Want President's Rule in Manipur, CM Removed': Kuki Leaders List Demands

Ginza Vualzong of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum told The Quint that apart from the two main demands of President’s Rule in Manipur and the creation of a separate administration for tribals, the Kukis have at least 11 "immediate" demands.

"These range from reclaiming over 100 unidentified dead bodies to relief and rehabilitation for the thousands of displaced people to the protection of and security for our villages," Vualzong explained.

"We want to know how many people died in Imphal, and the names of those who died. We are not able to visit the morgues. There is no confirmation from the government on the number of deaths, those who are missing, and whether the relatives of those who have died have been informed," Ngaihte said.

"For tribals, it is customary to bury the body and then talk about peace. We don't talk about anything until and unless we bury our dead," he explained.

Further, one of the other demands is removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who the tribals accuse of staying silent on "the ethnic cleansing of the Kukis, especially in Imphal valley."